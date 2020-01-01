Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53399024_thumbnail

Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen: 'We have a systemic racism problem in this country'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 56s

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said on Wednesday night that he and other baseball operations leaders throughout the sport would be making donations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Tweets