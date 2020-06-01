Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53401501_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Red Sox admit racial abuse suffered by Torii Hunter at Fenway Park was ‘real’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 13s

Last week, former All-Star outfielder Torii Hunter told ESPN Radio he would never have played for the Red Sox after being "called the N-word in Boston 100 times."

Tweets