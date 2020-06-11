Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53245241_thumbnail

Mets select outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the first round of the 2020 draft

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

My good friends The Mets shared some information about last night’s draft, which I am very happy to pass along! METS SELECT OUTFIELDER PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE 2020 DRAFT     FLUSHING, N.Y., June 10, 2020 – The New York Mets...

Tweets