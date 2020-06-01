Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52992002_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez as baseball’s next commissioner? The idea is out there - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

Here’s the wildest idea you’ll ever hear to save Major League Baseball: former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez as commissioner.

Tweets