Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #44: Lefty Grove

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The greatest pitcher you’ve never heard of is the 44th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Lefty Grove won exactly 300 games in his 17 year major league career.  While 300 is a benchmark number, it is far less than many others great pitchers.  What...

