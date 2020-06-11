New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #44: Lefty Grove
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
The greatest pitcher you’ve never heard of is the 44th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Lefty Grove won exactly 300 games in his 17 year major league career. While 300 is a benchmark number, it is far less than many others great pitchers. What...
Tweets
-
Statues are explicitly meant to honor and glorify people. Notice how sports franchises only have them for their all-time great players. The New York Mets, for example, don’t have a Jason Bay statue outside of Citi Field because they “can’t erase history.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
Check out this Mets video just sent to me by one of our readers Robert E. Great song too! https://t.co/WDbHt5Kw90Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsrewind: Happy Birthday, Jose Reyes! The former @Mets SS turns 37 today. Reyes played 12 seasons in New York (2003-2011, 2016-2018). He made his @MLB debut at age 19: https://t.co/eLL4iJZMaR https://t.co/2q4zYkqkZaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RIP Claudell Washington.Owner / Front Office
-
New Post: MLB Has Blown an Opportunity to Grow the Game https://t.co/JxjRSSp9TB #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: Here's a comprehensive summary of last night's MLB Draft results with a focus on NL East Teams. Solid piece of writing by @LeboMyEggo. Check it out! 2020 MLB Draft: Day One Recap https://t.co/uZ8yUhXOCuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets