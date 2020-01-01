Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
53164898_thumbnail

What the Mets are getting with 1st-round draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong - amNewYork

by: @JoePantorno Metro News 26s

Addressing an immediate position of need, the New York Mets selected center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong with the 19th-overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft

Tweets