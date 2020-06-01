New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
High Praise Pours In For Mets First Rounder
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Mets took youngster Pete Crow-Armstrong with their first of six picks to kick off the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday night. The No. 19 pick is receiving high praise from the Met
Tweets
-
Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick for the #Tigers, said he received nice congratulatory message from #Mets star Pete Alonso.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It's been 40 years since the @Mets selected Darryl Strawberry with the #1 overall pick! The 8-time All-Star joined @MadDogUnleashed to discuss his #MLBDraft memories, the 1986 World Series and more on #HighHeat presented by @LibertyMutual.TV / Radio Network
-
bah gawd, that's @mikemayerMMO’s music!My favorite nugget about Mariners first-round draft pick Emerson Hancock? His high school mascot: Syrupmakers.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
THE CARLIN CHRONICLES returns tonight, detailing the flight on a private jet I once took with the Wilpons. That was not a misprint. 9:00 on @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
On behalf of the @RumblePoniesBB organization we would like to Congratulate the @norwichcsd District Class of 2020! We wish you all of the best in all of your future endeavors! Congratulations to Michael Squires, the Valedictorian and Carson Maynard, the Salutatorian!Minors
-
A special guest joins Gary, Keith, Ron, and @SteveGelbs on Beyond the Booth Live this afternoon on Facebook - Pete Alonso! ⏰: 4 p.m. ➡️ @CitiTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets