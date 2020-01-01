Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53412046_thumbnail

Mets' Amed Rosario building tighter bond with brother-in-law on Tigers during MLB shutdown

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Amed Rosario hasn't been alone through this coronavirus pandemic. His brother-in-law, Willi Castro, has been shacked up with him while they both work on their games.

Tweets