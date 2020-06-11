New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Pete Crow-Armstrong’s mother has baseball connections
by: Joe Lotano — Elite Sports NY 2m
New York Mets draft pick Pete Crow-Armstrong's mother, Ashley Crow, portrayed Billy Heywood's mother in "Little Big League."
Tweets
-
If you needed any more reasons to love Pete Alonso, here's another that won't disappoint. #Mets #LGMDavid Wright used to always reach out to Mets picks after they were drafted. Unsurprisingly, after Pete Crow-Armstrong got drafted, Pete Alonso gave him a call. Just another parallel between the former captain of the Mets and the potential future one. https://t.co/Pva8dJOI68Blogger / Podcaster
-
I'm so behind in gaming, I still have a PS3 (that I basically only use for Blu-rays/DVDs). But my god, this picture quality on the new PS5 looks life-like!Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright used to always reach out to Mets picks after they were drafted. Unsurprisingly, after Pete Crow-Armstrong got drafted, Pete Alonso gave him a call. Just another parallel between the former captain of the Mets and the potential future one.TV / Radio Personality
-
Rounds 2-5 of the @MLBDraft begin today at 5:00 PM. The #Mets have five picks... RD 2: Pick # 52 RD 2C: Pick # 69 RD 3: Pick # 91 RD 4: Pick # 120 RD 5: Pick # 150Blogger / Podcaster
-
Meet Mets First Round Pick Pete Crow-Armstrong https://t.co/h72SxNQs0z #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @longleysunsport: "We know we can play in Dunedin. We just want to make sure we exhaust all of our other alternatives." - Atkins said. https://t.co/6DD9H1glMiBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets