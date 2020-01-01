New York Mets
Beyond the Booth Live: SNY's Gary, Keith and Ron with Pete Alonso
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
SNY's Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling answer questions from fans and also welcome Mets star Pete Alonso during Beyond the Booth Live, hosted by Steve Gelbs on Thursdays at 4 p.m.
Tweets
If you needed any more reasons to love Pete Alonso, here's another that won't disappoint. #Mets #LGMDavid Wright used to always reach out to Mets picks after they were drafted. Unsurprisingly, after Pete Crow-Armstrong got drafted, Pete Alonso gave him a call. Just another parallel between the former captain of the Mets and the potential future one. https://t.co/Pva8dJOI68Blogger / Podcaster
David Wright used to always reach out to Mets picks after they were drafted. Unsurprisingly, after Pete Crow-Armstrong got drafted, Pete Alonso gave him a call. Just another parallel between the former captain of the Mets and the potential future one.TV / Radio Personality
Rounds 2-5 of the @MLBDraft begin today at 5:00 PM. The #Mets have five picks... RD 2: Pick # 52 RD 2C: Pick # 69 RD 3: Pick # 91 RD 4: Pick # 120 RD 5: Pick # 150Blogger / Podcaster
Meet Mets First Round Pick Pete Crow-Armstrong https://t.co/h72SxNQs0z #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
