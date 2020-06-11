Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
53413330_thumbnail

Draft or Pass: Edwin Diaz is a Rebound Candidate After Tumultuous 2019 Season

by: Ben Heisler Sports Illustrated 28s

Based on his current ADP, can Edwin Diaz rise to meet his draft value after imploding early in the 2019 season? SI Fantasy expert Ben Heisler breaks down Diaz's potential.

Tweets