New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LIVE: Complete Day 2 Mets Draft coverage
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1m
After picking high school center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong on Day 1, the Mets continue to replenish their pipeline on Day 2 in Rounds 2-5. Watch live on MLB Network and ESPN2, and stay up to the minute with our live Draft Tracker, including player...
Tweets
-
me reading all these PS5 tweetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If you needed any more reasons to love Pete Alonso, here's another that won't disappoint. #Mets #LGMDavid Wright used to always reach out to Mets picks after they were drafted. Unsurprisingly, after Pete Crow-Armstrong got drafted, Pete Alonso gave him a call. Just another parallel between the former captain of the Mets and the potential future one. https://t.co/Pva8dJOI68Blogger / Podcaster
-
I'm so behind in gaming, I still have a PS3 (that I basically only use for Blu-rays/DVDs). But my god, this picture quality on the new PS5 looks life-like!Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright used to always reach out to Mets picks after they were drafted. Unsurprisingly, after Pete Crow-Armstrong got drafted, Pete Alonso gave him a call. Just another parallel between the former captain of the Mets and the potential future one.TV / Radio Personality
-
Rounds 2-5 of the @MLBDraft begin today at 5:00 PM. The #Mets have five picks... RD 2: Pick # 52 RD 2C: Pick # 69 RD 3: Pick # 91 RD 4: Pick # 120 RD 5: Pick # 150Blogger / Podcaster
-
Meet Mets First Round Pick Pete Crow-Armstrong https://t.co/h72SxNQs0z #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets