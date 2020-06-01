New York Mets
Mets Draft MSU RHP J.T. Ginn In Second Round
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 15s
In the second round of Major League Baseball's amateur player draft, the Mets have selected J.T. Ginn, a RHP from Mississippi State University.Ginn is a right-handed starting pitcher, who has
Y'all remember when Carlos Beltran was the Mets manager?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @rapsodo: @Mets_Minors JT Ginn #data #MLBDraft2020 #rapsodoBlogger / Podcaster
So, the #Mets have now taken two bonafide outfielders in their first three picks in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Isaiah Greene. They are both high schoolers, so they’re further away, but this helps fill an organizational and potential big league need.Blogger / Podcaster
Greene is a great athlete with plus speed with a likelihood of being able to stick in CF. He stood out playing on the scout team against Team USA. Late bloomer in process. Contact based approach that some think with swing adjustments and maturation he can turn into some powerMinors
Isaiah Greene is from Corona High in Corona, California.The Mets chose OF Isaiah Greene with the 69th overall pick, which they received as compensation for losing Zack Wheeler in free agency. Like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Greene is a SoCal product. MLB Pipeline says he has "as impressive raw tools as anyone in Southern California."Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets 2C pick in the 2020 draft is Isaiah Greene, an outfielder from Corona Senior High School in California. He is a LH CFer with a lot of speed, which could help keep him in CF.Blogger / Podcaster
