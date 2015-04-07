New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Draft profile: Isiah Greene
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
With their third selection in the 2020 draft, the Mets selected Isiah Greene, an outfielder from California.
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets Select SS Anthony Walters 91st Overall https://t.co/D1Q5xW0JIa #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
In honor of Day #2 of the @MLB Draft this #ThrowbackThursday goes back to 7/4/15 when @LittleLeague WS Mo'ne Davis threw out the 1st pitch! Did you know that @robert_hassell3 drafted 8th last night by the @Padres was on the losing end of Davis's complete-game shutout in 2014!Minors
-
Maybe it’s time you realize that @GMBVW is pretty good at his jobTo give you an idea of the Mets' potential haul in this draft, should all three sign: Baseball America had Pete Crow-Armstrong rated as the 17th-best player in the draft. JT Ginn was 23rd and Isaiah Greene 49th. The caveat is player rankings are more difficult amid shutdown.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Stouffer’s french bread pizza remains undefeated in the frozen pizza divisionBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @athletelogos: I designed this PCA logo as a little welcome to the @Mets gift for @petecrowarm Best of luck on your journey to the bigs! #LFGM https://t.co/4dWHQtPyc7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DeeH_NYC: You can’t tell me that the Mets didn’t win the first round of the draft with this kidBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets