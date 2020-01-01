Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Select SS Anthony Walters 91st Overall

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Minors 1m

With the No. 91 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the New York Mets have selected shortstop, Anthony Walters, a redshirt junior from San Diego State University.

