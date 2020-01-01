Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52893108_thumbnail

Mets picks and buzz during Day 2 of 2020 MLB Draft: C Matthew Dyer selected at No. 120

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

After selecting high school center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong at No. 19 overall with their first pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Mets are back at it again in Day 2

Tweets