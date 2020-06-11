Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Jeff-wilpon

Jeff Wilpon: ‘Four or five suitors’ interested in buying Mets

by: Ted Holmlund New York Post 8s

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said Thursday there are four or five parties interested in buying the team. “The team will have some kind of transaction, I can’t tell you exactly what it’s going to be and

Tweets