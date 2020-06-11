New York Mets
Mets select five players on day two of the 2020 Draft | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
FLUSHING, N.Y., June 11, 2020 - The New York Mets today announced that the club made five selections to complete their 2020 First-Year Player Draft. In the second round, with the 52nd overall pick, New York drafted RHP JT Ginn from Mississippi State...
