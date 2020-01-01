Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets brass thrilled to draft CF Isaiah Greene, who 'oozes athleticism and oozes projection'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8s

The Mets got an absolute haul with their first three picks in the 2020 MLB Draft, selecting CF Pete Crow-Armstrong at No. 19, RHP J.T. Ginn at No. 52, and CF Isaiah Greene at No. 69.

Tweets