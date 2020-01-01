Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
53421434_thumbnail

Mets Have 'Four or Five Suitors' Interested in Buying Team, Says Jeff Wilpon

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 6m

The New York Mets have four or five serious suitors to purchase the franchise, according to  COO Jeff Wilpon.   "The team will have some kind of transaction,"  Wilpon told the UJA-Federation of New York, per B/R's  Yaron Weitzman ...

Tweets