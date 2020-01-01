New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Have 'Four or Five Suitors' Interested in Buying Team, Says Jeff Wilpon
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 6m
The New York Mets have four or five serious suitors to purchase the franchise, according to COO Jeff Wilpon. "The team will have some kind of transaction," Wilpon told the UJA-Federation of New York, per B/R's Yaron Weitzman ...
Tweets
-
#Mets 5th round pick Eric Orze talking about his comeback from testicular cancer to get back on the mound and now be a #MLBDrafr pick https://t.co/Dfnb4lKIEBMinors
-
RT @PrivateersBSB: Proud moment for @THEORZETEAM. The @Mets are getting a STUD #NOLAsTeam⚔️ | #MLBDraft @MLBDraftMinors
-
#Mets snag a pitcher with big upside in the second round https://t.co/3FW97VoShKBlogger / Podcaster
-
From @HailStateBB to the @Mets .. Last years 4th round pick @jakemangum15 and this years 2nd round pick @JT_Ginn3 #LGM #MLBDraftMinors
-
The Mets front office sounds thrilled to draft CF Isaiah Greene, who "oozes athleticism and oozes projection" https://t.co/IASHVn1dOXTV / Radio Network
-
This is an updated Mets draft analysis. Praise from Crow-Armstrong's high school coach. What the Mets saw and liked in Ginn, and the sides' future. They love Greene. Orze, a cancer survivor, "won't quit." Everything in here: https://t.co/9Sv4TGncMCBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets