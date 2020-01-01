Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets draft RHP Orze, a 2-time cancer survivor

by: Associated Press ESPN 3m

Eric Orze, a right-hander out of the University of New Orleans who has survived testicular cancer and skin cancer to return to the mound, was selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the New York Mets on Thursday night.

