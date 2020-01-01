New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets draft RHP Orze, a 2-time cancer survivor
by: Associated Press — ESPN 3m
Eric Orze, a right-hander out of the University of New Orleans who has survived testicular cancer and skin cancer to return to the mound, was selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the New York Mets on Thursday night.
Tweets
-
MLB draft: Who hit it out of the park and who swung and missed? https://t.co/OVFAiJzQfM #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Read throughFor those who are interested in research-based solutions to stop police violence, here’s what you need to know - based on the facts and data. A thread. (1/x)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets draft RHP Orze, a 2-time cancer survivor https://t.co/mcq1O9liCy #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Just a reminder that the primary reason the Wilpons are selling is because nobody likes Jeff.Jeff Wilpon: 'Four or five suitors' interested in buying Mets https://t.co/wSDq3azW8c https://t.co/XwXx1bGYfaBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets 5th round pick Eric Orze talking about his comeback from testicular cancer to get back on the mound and now be a #MLBDrafr pick https://t.co/Dfnb4lKIEBMinors
-
RT @PrivateersBSB: Proud moment for @THEORZETEAM. The @Mets are getting a STUD #NOLAsTeam⚔️ | #MLBDraft @MLBDraftMinors
- More Mets Tweets