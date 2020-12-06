New York Mets
John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 6/12/2020
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Thomas Szapucki , Jeff Wilpon 4 or 5 buyers are interested in the Mets, and the MLB Draft continued last ...
RT @nypostsports: Jeff Wilpon: "Four or five suitors" interested in buying the #Mets https://t.co/nwnlZ7FDbaBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen: “What we focused on, similar to what we did last year, is high-end, impact talent. This year we had the opportunity again to be very aggressive in targeting players that sat among the top players on our overall draft board."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @LeboMyEggo: I like the Mets draft class. It’s basically last year’s strategy on a smaller scale. The top 3 picks are all legit. I think if they all sign, this is a big win for the franchise, especially if Ginn is healthy.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets 2020 Draft #19 Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF #52 J.T. Ginnn, RHP #69 Isaiah Greene, OF #91 Andrew Walters, SS #120 Matthew Dryer, C/UT #150 Eric Orze, RHP Mets focused on 3 high-end talents, good strategy if they sign. CBS Sports gave the group an A gradeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Jacob_Resnick: 2020 #Mets draft class: 1.19 - OF Pete Crow-Armstrong 2.52 - RHP J.T. Ginn 2C.69 - OF Isaiah Greene 3.91 - SS Anthony Walters 4.120 - C Matthew Dyer 5.150 - RHP Eric Orze The top three picks make this a success if they get them all signed.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @reillocity: 5-150 NYM: RHP Eric Orze, New Orleans, Redshirt Sr 2x cancer survivor posted an out-of-nowhere 97 Overall Rating in '20 return as a full-blown SP. Both D1 season lines feature very low IFFB/LD Avoid combos, signaling a need to add other types of fastball movement. #MLBDraft https://t.co/uZdqiheuuiBlogger / Podcaster
