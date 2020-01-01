Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
53424188_thumbnail

'I don't feel cheated one bit': McGwire and Sosa pounded these pitchers, but they're not bitter

by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN 58s

Five pitchers who served up home runs to both sluggers in 1998 describe their showdowns and reflect on MLB's historic -- and controversial -- home run race.

Tweets