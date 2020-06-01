New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2020 Draft - Round 2 Pick: RHP JT Ginn - Mississippi State
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 35s
https://hailstate.com/sports/baseball/roster/jt-ginn/5756 - Season: 2019: Became the second Mississippi State fresh...
Tweets
-
Mets second-round draft pick J.T. Ginn could be a tremendous deal for the team ... provided he doesn't to return to Mississippi State for another year. https://t.co/q8WVKeZ5vmNewspaper / Magazine
-
New Post: Mets Go With High-End Talent Early on Day 2 https://t.co/m3ToN9nhLy #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s a little tough to tell the size of our tumbler from the product photo on the website. Here it is next to our coffee mug. We have just 72 on this first batch, and they go up on Tuesday morning at 10am ET! https://t.co/LwIWFwV8FASuper Fan
-
RT @1future: I’m Jus different and comfortable in my own skin.Player
-
New Post: 2020 MLB Draft: Day Two Recap https://t.co/p8rd1I7b1i #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baseball’s draft was much shorter this year than in years past, but you can still track the players picked by the Mets here. https://t.co/X27FcEItKJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets