Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
53425015_thumbnail

Pitcher Eric Orze Drafted by Mets After Surviving Testicular, Skin Cancer

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 1m

The New York Mets selected University of New Orleans pitcher Eric Orze, a two-time cancer survivor, in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft Thursday night...

Tweets