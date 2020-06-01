Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

When is ‘Long Gone Summer,’ 30-for-30 documentary on Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire home run race? | Date, time, TV, channel, free live stream - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

"Long Gone Summer," a 30 for 30 documentary on the all-time home run race between the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in the summer of 1998, airs on Sunday, June 14, 2020 (6/14/20).

