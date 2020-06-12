Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53427334_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #45: Napoleon Lajoie

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

The first star of the American League, Napoleon Lajoie is the 45th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Lajoie started his carer with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1896, batting .324 or better over his first 5 seaosns.  When the new upstart American...

Tweets