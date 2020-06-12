New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #45: Napoleon Lajoie
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 26s
The first star of the American League, Napoleon Lajoie is the 45th inductee into the Hall of Immortals. Lajoie started his carer with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1896, batting .324 or better over his first 5 seaosns. When the new upstart American...
