by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com June 12, 2020 10:22 AM Newsday 1m

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said the team has “four or five” potential suitors, double what is publicly known, but otherwise spoke in vague generalities and left a lot to the imagination

