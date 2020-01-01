New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: League to offer 72-game season in new proposal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
Tweets
-
RT @bretther: The Luis Castillo game turns 11 today. I wrote about what it was like experiencing it live. Come join me in misery, Mets fans. My latest from @GothamSN. #LFGM https://t.co/ne1plcfiFyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"If you didn't close us out, and you left a little window open for us... we pretty much were gonna walk through it. That's how good we were that year." - Darryl Strawberry on the 1986 @Mets #HighHeat | @LibertyMutual | @MadDogUnleashed Full - https://t.co/pvBHUisYX0TV / Radio Network
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Spoke with Harvard West-Lake's Jared Halpert about his time coaching #Mets first round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong Check it out below on @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #LGM https://t.co/qw4g4JZT02Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @petecrowarm: Thank you to the @Mets for believing in me. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a great organization and city. I wouldn’t be able to call myself a Met if it weren’t for my friends and family helping me along the way. All my love and gratitude. QUEENS LETS RIDE #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: MMO Exclusive: Harvard West-Lake’s Jared Halpert Talks Coaching Pete Crow-Armstrong https://t.co/k2pXz4mm4D #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: ICYMI: Shawn Green, a 2X All-Star who hit over 40 homers three times, turned his attention to tech once his playing career was over after the ‘07 season. I had the chance to interview Green for @Metsmerized, to talk about his career & co-founding @greenfly. #Mets @shawngreen15 https://t.co/txbrdSfVaCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets