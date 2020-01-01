New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Everything to know about Mets' 2020 Draft
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6m
not just in the first round, but throughout the Draft as well. To do so, they took risks that other teams did not, pursuing
Tweets
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said the team has “four or five suitors," double what is publicly known, but otherwise left a lot to the imagination during an appearance Thursday night. https://t.co/9onk3pmvjFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @minakimes: Today on ESPN Daily, @Buster_ESPN gives us the latest on the MLB—then takes us back to the last time baseball was on the brink, and explains how the great home run chase of 1998 brought fans back. Listen here: https://t.co/hcI4cXKpzk https://t.co/JdldYVKbDRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Also, with Sunday’s expiration date on #MLB 72-game proposal, the thinking is that it drops to 68 games for the next one. Today’s offer was not considered a last-best necessarily. The season is shrinking fast, however.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I get the argument over the truncated season. I expressed concern over whether or not people would be interested in a truncated season with altered conditions. As for punting to ‘21, remember that jobs for thousands of league and club employees are on the line if they do it.@michaelgbaron I really don't have any interest in a truncated season that they are proposing. I don't understand why they just don't come back in '21. For me, this abbreviated season is worthless.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB also informed the players they need to complete a deal by Sunday or the number of games will be decreased from the 72 offered due to time constraints. MLB seeks to keep postseason to October due to its TV schedule, possible competition and especially concerns about Covid-19.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There is value in MLB’s proposal today. Opt-outs for high-risk players at salary/service time, 29-man rosters, a 72G season, no draft-pick FA comp and $310M bump (if WS completed) above Monday’s offer. But it’s still only a max of 83% salary, and PA has stood firmly at 100%Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets