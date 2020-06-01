I get the argument over the truncated season. I expressed concern over whether or not people would be interested in a truncated season with altered conditions. As for punting to ‘21, remember that jobs for thousands of league and club employees are on the line if they do it.

Don Silsby michaelgbaron I really don't have any interest in a truncated season that they are proposing. I don't understand why they just don't come back in '21. For me, this abbreviated season is worthless.