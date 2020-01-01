New York Mets
The Cookie Club: Mets' J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith discuss their MLB debuts
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
On The Cookie Club presented by Insomnia Cookies, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith talk about when they found out they had been called up to the show, what their MLB debuts were like, and what potential rule changes they'd be in favor of for the 2020...
