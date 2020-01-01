New York Mets
See how the rest of the New York Mets’ draft went after Crow-Armstrong and Ginn
by: Andres Chavez
The New York Mets alternated high upside players with candidates to sign under the slot money and used it as a draft strategy in 2020
