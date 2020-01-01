New York Mets
Former Met Pat Mahomes recalls Bobby Valentine's infamous disguised return to the dugout
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
Former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes joins the BNNY crew to talk about being on the mound when Bobby Valentine was ejected and then came back into the dugout in disguise, plus a talk about his Super Bowl-winning son, and much more.
5 undrafted prospects that the Mets could target https://t.co/Vw5jOzcqruTV / Radio Network
Brad Lidge says he hated playing the Mets because he got peed on while warming up in the bullpen and the intensity Phillies fans brought against the Mets. 🎙️ @JoeandEvanTV / Radio Network
“I couldn’t control my nerves. I was almost shaking.” Pro athletes are often viewed as super heroes. Like anyone else though, fear & doubt exist in the biggest moment of their lives. Love this stuff. So humanizing. NEW EPIS🍪DE: https://t.co/s7oE0DFY4mTV / Radio Personality
Jeff Wilpon: 'Four or five suitors' interested in buying #Mets https://t.co/UwzpPyxbIk via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
Latest on #Mets sale efforts https://t.co/cvSAtwOjY9Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ItsBelieveland: This Is Believeland Podcast: @TimothyRRyder comes on to discuss the ongoing MLB-MLBPA negotiations #MLB https://t.co/vx0HsB0zViBeat Writer / Columnist
