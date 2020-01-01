Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53437881_thumbnail

Fifth-rounder Orze is a two-time cancer survivor

by: Manny Randhawa MLB: Mets 53s

He's got a mid-90s fastball and a good split-finger as his out pitch, but that's not nearly the most impressive item on the résumé of right-hander Eric Orze, whom the Mets selected in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday.

Tweets