Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
53438154_thumbnail

Jets Quarterback Sam Darnold Holds Passing Camp, Wilpon Family Explores Mets Sale, MLB Owners Release New 2020 Schedule Proposal

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 3m

Otis Livingston reports on the latest in New York sports, including Sam Darnold's passing camp in Miami, the Jets response to racial injustice in America, a potential sale of the Mets and an inspiring story of a new Mets pithcer.

Tweets