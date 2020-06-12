Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53438220_thumbnail

Jeff Wilpon’s talk of four or five Mets suitors drawing skepticism

by: Thornton McEnery New York Post 3m

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon’s statement Thursday, “There’s four or five suitors that are out there” to buy the franchise, is raising eyebrows in sports business circles. According to multiple sources

Tweets