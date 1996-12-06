New York Mets
Five Takeaways From the 2020 MLB Draft
by: Chris Larson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 38s
The 2020 MLB Draft has now come and gone. It was a transformational draft in many ways. Here's a look at the five biggest takeaways.
