Mets History: Marveling at Jerry Koosman’s 1968 rookie season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7s
As far as first impressions go, Jerry Koosman made a fantastic one on Major League Baseball with his stellar rookie performance in 1968. In 1968, the New Y...
Tweets
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Negotiations Continue, MLB Proposes New Deal https://t.co/lVwZdanx1q #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CheapFunBreaks: For sale. Cash only. Hand delivery only. RT appreciated. $75k oboBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Five of the pitchers who allowed home runs to both McGwire and Sosa in '98 tell their stories stemming from that year -- about the sluggers, batting practice, the home runs, the autographs, the PEDs, the Hall of Fame question. https://t.co/29dsamOpdqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/RWgQRvmi6B A conversation with @TimKeownESPN about McGwire, Sosa, what it meant then and what it means now, and the story that reporters missed; @ToddRadom's weekly quiz, and a conversation about the ballparks in St. Louis.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I would have spent hard earned money to see this ... https://t.co/xlSKOgk7NCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Potential international buyer adds to Mets' sale mystery https://t.co/poGRUEu6yxBlogger / Podcaster
