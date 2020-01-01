Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Dodgers Report
53442144_thumbnail

The 2020 MLB draft pick who could make the majors first on all 30 teams

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 1m

Think your team's new prospects are years away from making an impact? Think again. Here's who could make an impact this season -- or soon after.

Tweets