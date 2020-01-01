New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The 2020 MLB draft pick who could make the majors first on all 30 teams
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 1m
Think your team's new prospects are years away from making an impact? Think again. Here's who could make an impact this season -- or soon after.
Tweets
-
Major League Baseball has once again submitted a subpar offer to the players, who are expected to once again reject it. Read up on this depressing story along with other news surrounding the Mets and the league on this edition of Mets Morning News. https://t.co/DCIF9W4gAsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Want more Mike Silva and Talkin' #Mets content? Of course you do! Check out my appearance at NY Baseball Podcast with Ari & Noah Part 1 and 2 https://t.co/98k48TmPYq https://t.co/krChtpBkhOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Simply Amazin’ merch??? 👀Beat Writer / Columnist
-
2019 Jeff McNeil has forced his way into my starting lineup in "The Greatest League" 30 RBI in just 69 plate appearances. Nice production. Who needs 2001 Barry Bonds anyway?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BauerOutage: Just so y’all know, 70% of prorated salaries at 72 games is the exact same as...wait for it...full prorated salary at 48. Nothing to see here. Same exact offer in different clothing. Just a reallocation of risk.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
reminder that Seth Lugo’s curveball is one of the best in baseball • 3285 average RPM • 8.8” vertical movement above average • .195 XWOBA #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets