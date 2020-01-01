New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis in favor of one potential rule change for shortened 2020 MLB season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
When the season does eventually start, new rules could be in effect for the shortened campaign, such as a universal DH for both the American and National Leagues.
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Roundtable: Grading The Mets 2020 Draft https://t.co/gN4yuGi9Bw #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrianWright86: On what should’ve been the day of Jerry Koosman's number retirement ceremony, here's a small tribute to the best southpaw the #Mets have ever had, courtesy of "New York Mets All-Time All-Stars": https://t.co/z5K2ujk4G4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Coronavirus Filler: The 2005 Mets Yearbook https://t.co/OUcqyZSLvhBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2019, Jacob deGrom struck out Matt Carpenter in the sixth for his 6th K of the night & the 1,100th of his career. deGrom is one of only 8 @Mets pitcher to record 1,100+ strikeouts in club history. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2019, Michael Conforto hit his 13th home run of the season; a 2-run shot to right-center in the third off Jack Flaherty. That was Conforto's 89th career blast, tying Gary Carter on the @Mets all-time leaderboard. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @metsrewind: June 13, 2012: After allowing a two-out first inning single to Melvin Upton Jr., @Mets R.A. Dickey holds the @RaysBaseball hitless the rest of the game as the @Mets rout Tampa, 9-1, at The Trop: https://t.co/aFoSi8khxB #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/T5zmd43xsvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets