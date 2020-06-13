New York Mets
Coronavirus Filler: The 2005 Mets Yearbook
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 53s
“The New” Mets. That’s a hell of a lot of talent on that cover!!! I wanted to say that Willie Randolph had the “worst” career as a player and he has three rings!……but…. ….Fun fact – Wille Randolph had more career hits than Jose Reyes! Maybe...
