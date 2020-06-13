Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53444515_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 2005 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 53s

“The New” Mets.   That’s a hell of a lot of talent on that cover!!!  I wanted to say that Willie Randolph had the “worst” career as a player and he has three rings!……but…. ….Fun fact – Wille Randolph had more career hits than Jose Reyes!   Maybe...

Tweets