Poor broke billionaire MLB owners who can’t afford to pay players reportedly sign $Billion TV Deal
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Man it sucks that baseball teams are barely profitable and can’t afford to pay the people who will star on the TV shows which are why people will watch the below… … the league has consummated a new billion-dollar deal with Turner Sports to keep a...
Given that this won’t kick in until 2022, I wonder if it makes deferrals for 2020 salaries more likely. Cc: @TimothyRRyderBREAKING: MLB and Turner Sports have agreed to a new billion dollar deal for the network to continue broadcasting an LCS and the playoffs, The Post has learned. https://t.co/ZJp92HcqymBeat Writer / Columnist
Dobbs Ferry in Westchester has closed the main drags to allow restaurants to use the streets for outdoor seating. That’s a great job to afford businesses and restaurants an opportunity to start recovering. So far, attendance is pretty good. Remember, support your locals!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: deGrom. Scherzer. TODAY. The virtual Mets and virtual Nats tangle with their aces on the mound. ⏰: 4 p.m. https://t.co/N92Geq5bFPTV / Radio Personality
RT @TheSpun: He's throwing over 90 mph. https://t.co/NeV36pi8rFTV / Radio Personality
RT @mharrisonair: Idk about the NBA coming back for a number of reasons... BUT THIS IS THE MAIN ONE. https://t.co/peNdQGycSeTV / Radio Personality
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: Major League Baseball's labor-management war is only beginning https://t.co/4Ddelyzs7P #MLB https://t.co/KPf2qB7IjzBeat Writer / Columnist
