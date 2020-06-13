Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Poor broke billionaire MLB owners who can’t afford to pay players reportedly sign $Billion TV Deal

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Man it sucks that baseball teams are barely profitable and can’t afford to pay the people who will star on the TV shows which are why people will watch the below… … the league has consummated a new billion-dollar deal with Turner Sports to keep a...

