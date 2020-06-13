New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman reveals police encounter that ‘still haunts me’
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2m
The night before he left to play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, Marcus Stroman was involved in a police-related encounter that “still haunts me until this day,” the Mets
Tweets
-
Given that this won’t kick in until 2022, I wonder if it makes deferrals for 2020 salaries more likely. Cc: @TimothyRRyderBREAKING: MLB and Turner Sports have agreed to a new billion dollar deal for the network to continue broadcasting an LCS and the playoffs, The Post has learned. https://t.co/ZJp92HcqymBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Dobbs Ferry in Westchester has closed the main drags to allow restaurants to use the streets for outdoor seating. That’s a great job to afford businesses and restaurants an opportunity to start recovering. So far, attendance is pretty good. Remember, support your locals!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: deGrom. Scherzer. TODAY. The virtual Mets and virtual Nats tangle with their aces on the mound. ⏰: 4 p.m. https://t.co/N92Geq5bFPTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @TheSpun: He's throwing over 90 mph. https://t.co/NeV36pi8rFTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @mharrisonair: Idk about the NBA coming back for a number of reasons... BUT THIS IS THE MAIN ONE. https://t.co/peNdQGycSeTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: Major League Baseball's labor-management war is only beginning https://t.co/4Ddelyzs7P #MLB https://t.co/KPf2qB7IjzBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets