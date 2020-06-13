New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees and Mets fans demand refunds for canceled games
by: Dean Balsamini — New York Post 6m
More than 30 Mets and Yankees ticket holders have filed complaints with the state Attorney General.
Tweets
-
Things may get even more heated now in MLB/player negotiations. Hear players are very upset with the way the owners are negotiating, even maybe fed up. Uncertain if there will be any kind of counter!from them now. Union chief Tony Clark said to be crafting a statement.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Tony Clark is cutting off negotiations after Friday’s proposal. Here’s part of his statement released minutes ago: “It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile. It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.” #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Postmates canceling an order you placed an hour ago doesn’t make you cry? Lol must be niceMisc
-
So proud of this guy. Always doing his best to help the community. Take a few minutes and read from @SJD_51 of the #Rams. @RFootball https://t.co/LHmiRKMepSTV / Radio Personality
-
Terry Collins as Mets managerName a thing that lasted longer than the Confederacy. https://t.co/EHELSs3vI4Blogger / Podcaster
-
It’s not “normal,” but it’s something. People in Dobbs Ferry, New York eating at restaurants.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets