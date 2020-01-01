New York Mets
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: Players union rejects latest offer and will not counter
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
Hear the vote of the players executive board to halt negotiations with owners was “near unanimous.” So they are pretty unified.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just an opinion. Clark’s move puts pressure on MLB to deliver more than 48 games. Saying they can’t afford to do so after today’s $1B TBS deal is not a great look — or message to the fans.Beat Writer / Columnist
Hear MLB players held a call of 100 or so and they were quite unified in their resolve to halt talks. They are now bracing for implementation of season (as allowed in March 26 deal) by the commissioner. They are expecting 50 or so games and offering no expanded playoffs for 20-21Beat Writer / Columnist
