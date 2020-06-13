New York Mets
Play Ball! Players apparently surrendered to owners: “Tell us when and where”
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
Wow, this just in via the MLBPA account. Outhustling the beat from my deck! I look forward to seeing what players decide not to play for health reasons, and what the when and where wind up being. Baseball Is Back Baby!
How will you react to the eventual return of baseball this summer?Beat Writer / Columnist
Hear the vote of the players executive board to halt negotiations with owners was “near unanimous.” So they are pretty unified.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just an opinion. Clark’s move puts pressure on MLB to deliver more than 48 games. Saying they can’t afford to do so after today’s $1B TBS deal is not a great look — or message to the fans.Beat Writer / Columnist
Hear MLB players held a call of 100 or so and they were quite unified in their resolve to halt talks. They are now bracing for implementation of season (as allowed in March 26 deal) by the commissioner. They are expecting 50 or so games and offering no expanded playoffs for 20-21Beat Writer / Columnist
