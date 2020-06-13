New York Mets
The Alternate Universe: Nationals at Mets 6-13-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alter…
Tweets
I love how MLB is saying that the MLBPA “has chosen not to negotiate in good faith” when MLB has essentially offered the same thing in different packaging each time to them.Statement from Major League Baseball: “We are disappointed that the MLBPA has chosen not to negotiate in good faith over resumption of play … “ https://t.co/oWxrLBiTj8Blogger / Podcaster
So now that baseball is dead, who gets the promotion to the Four Major Sports?Beat Writer / Columnist
In a nutshell: the owners are disappointed with the players. The players are disappointed with the owners. The fans are just disappointed.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB has a statement of its ownOfficial statement from Major League Baseball regarding thoughts on ongoing negotiations. https://t.co/OXGVerVOmDBeat Writer / Columnist
Here is #MLB’s statement on the failed negotiations with the MLBPA:Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AndrewAtBatt: Release from MLB about the recent negotiations to resume playBeat Writer / Columnist
