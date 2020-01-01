Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: League 'disappointed' that players have chosen not to negotiate

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 39s

With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.

  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 2m
    baseball had every damn opportunity to set the precedent for how to effectively bring sports into this covid world and they showed exactly what not to do
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 2m
    But let me tell you .. we can’t possibly pay full proration for 80 games this year!
    Andrew Perpetua
    @PSLToFlushing and there are 2 more major contracts for next season i believe. real big ones. maybe 10+ billion.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 17m
    Baseball is in such an embarrassing spot right now. Just real sad to see.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 50m
    RT @joe_sheehan: Six weeks on, I am still trying to get an answer to the question of why MLB owners are entitled to year upon year of profits, but an offloading of the risk the very *second* things go pear-shaped. No one has answered that yet. No one has even seriously tried.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 56m
    Rob Manfred and Tony Clark both channeling their inner-John McNamara.
    Mike Vaccaro
    It is very, VERY surreal and sad to watch the 10th inning of Game 6 of the ‘86 World Series on a night when baseball has tried, again, to asphyxiate itself. A reminder of the highest high the game can offer on a day when it instead plunges itself headlong into the lowest low.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 1h
    The owners will position this next as “In spite of the lack of help from the players, we feel it best to serve our fans with a season.” There’ no way #MLB will be the bad guys.
    TV / Radio Personality
