Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets-yearbooks-048

Coronavirus Filler: The 2006 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3s

Nice enough color but a great example of how the Mets brand was all over the place.  What is the cap supposed to look like – there are so many variants on here.  Which is the “real” uniform?  Same issue.   Clean up the brand Jeff!  It’s almost the...

Tweets